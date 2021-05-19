Jury continuing to deliberate for almost 15 hours in Wolfe trial

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-Testimony in the Anthony Wolfe Jr. murder trial continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning. They are now on their 13th hour of deliberating.

The jury got the case around 5 Tuesday evening.

Wolfe is accused of shooting and killing Valarie Ruark, then burning and dumping her body.

In closing arguments, Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry said Wolfe killed Ruark to protect his mom, who was dealing drugs at the time.

Investigators believe Wolfe killed Ruark because he thought she was working with police.

Wolfe told investigators that Brian Baumgartner actually pulled the trigger.

Baumgartner’s trial is set to begin in november.

