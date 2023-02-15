HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A jury is deliberating in the trial of an Evansville woman connected with a deadly incident on Stinson Avenue in 2021.

Heidi Carter was tried late last year, but her trial was declared a mistrial. Now she’s back in court.

Carter is charged with aiding and inducing rape and murder and criminal confinement. Her charges stem from the death of Timothy Ivy in August of 2021. A woman was also allegedly shackled and raped at the home.

Carter is accused of helping her boyfriend kill Ivy and rape the woman.