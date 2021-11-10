Jury finds Baumgartner guilty on all counts

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) After deliberating for several hours, a jury has found Brian Baumgartner guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued the timeline shows it is impossible that Baumgartner did not help Anthony Wolfe, Jr. kill Valarie Ruark in 2019. The defense argued there was no ‘plan’ to kill Ruark, and that Baumgartner provided police help in solving the case. He showed them the route Baumgartner and Wolfe took to pick up Valarie, which helped police get surveillance video.

Ruark’s burned body was found in a field near Elberfeld. Evidence presented Wednesday morning revealed her skull was found in 48 pieces. An anthropologist from USI was called in to assist with reconstruction of her remains.

Wolfe had previously been found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice back in May. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Anthony Wolfe, Jr.

When Baumgartner took the stand Tuesday, he said he heard a gunshot and when he went outside, Wolfe told him to get back in the house. Wolfe then left for about 40 minutes and when he came back, Baumgartner says that’s when Wolfe told him he killed Ruark.

That was the fourth version of events Baumgartner had given. During cross examination, the prosecution asked which version should be believed. Baumgartner said, “the one I just told you.” When asked why he lied three other times, Baumgartner replied, “I didn’t want to be a snitch.”

On Monday, his ex-wife, Ivory Dewig, testified against him. She said Baumgartner told her Wolfe and Ruark got into a fight and Wolfe beat her up and left her on the side of the road. Dewig was given 18 months of probation for obstruction of justice for her role in the case.

Ivory Dewig, Source: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office

Wolfe and Ruark’s drug supplier also testified with immunity during the trial. He told the court that on the night Ruark was murdered, Wolfe told him “We went and picked her up and I shot her.”