OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corbin Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found:
- NOT GUILTY for murder.
- GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter.
- NOT guilty of intent to murder.
- GUILTY 4th degree assault.
- NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence.
- GUILTY wanton endangerment.
Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 for the August 2020 shooting of Corban Henry in Owensboro.
Police responded to a firearm discharge in the 1500 block of W 5th St on the evening of August 15, 2020 where they found Corban Henry deceased with a single gunshot wound.
Witnesses say Henry was riding a moped at the time of the shooting and Owensboro Police say they found the moped near the victim.