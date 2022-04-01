OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corbin Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found:

  • NOT GUILTY for murder.
  • GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter.
  • NOT guilty of intent to murder.
  • GUILTY 4th degree assault.
  • NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence.
  • GUILTY wanton endangerment.

Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 for the August 2020 shooting of Corban Henry in Owensboro.

Police responded to a firearm discharge in the 1500 block of W 5th St on the evening of August 15, 2020 where they found Corban Henry deceased with a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses say Henry was riding a moped at the time of the shooting and Owensboro Police say they found the moped near the victim.