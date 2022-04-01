OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corbin Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found:

NOT GUILTY for murder.

GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter.

NOT guilty of intent to murder.

GUILTY 4th degree assault.

NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence.

GUILTY wanton endangerment.

Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 for the August 2020 shooting of Corban Henry in Owensboro.

Police responded to a firearm discharge in the 1500 block of W 5th St on the evening of August 15, 2020 where they found Corban Henry deceased with a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses say Henry was riding a moped at the time of the shooting and Owensboro Police say they found the moped near the victim.