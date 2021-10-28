Jury reaches verdict in Posey County shooting case

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A jury reached a verdict on a 2018 shooting case in Posey County.

A jury found Kyler Butler guilty on several counts including aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. Butler was found not guilty of attempted murder.

Police say in January of 2018 Butler was riding through Mount Vernon when he fired eleven shots out of a rifle at two other people. One of those people was hit. Butler was arrested later in Las Vegas.

Butler’s first trial ended in a mistrial. Sentencing is scheduled for December 9.