WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Jury selection is underway for Anthony Wolfe Jr.

Wolfe is accused of shooting Valarie Ruark in April of 2019, burning her body, and then dumping the body near Elberfeld.

According to court papers, Ruark was a police drug informant. Police believe Wolfe found that out and killed her.

Another defendant in the case – Brian Baumgartner – is scheduled to go to trial in November.