Justin Brewer found guilty of Delvin Mitchell’s murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office said Justin Brewer was found guilty for the murder of Delvin Mitchell.

He was found guilty just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The prosecutor’s offices said due to the late verdict, the two possible sentencing enhancements will be decided Friday morning in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

Mitchell was killed in January of 2019. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Mitchell dead at the scene. They said he had been shot.

In June of 2019, the FBI’s dive team located the murder weapon from Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.

Amber Brewer, the wife of Justin, was charged also with Mitchell’s murder.