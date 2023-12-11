HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) has announced a new Chief Strategy Officer.

Justin Groenert has accepted the role and will begin on January 8, 2024, according to a release.

Officials state Groenert will assume leadership responsibilities for all facets of E-REP’s aligned initiatives, focusing on delivering value to members, stakeholders and partners through pro-economy public policies, strategic communications and events.

Officials say Groenert will join the organization’s leadership team, which includes incoming CEO, Lloyd Winnecke, Josh Armstrong, E-REP’s Chief Economic Development Officer and CFO Julie Probus. Early responsibilities will encompass the cultivation of robust relationships with E-REP’s 1400 members and the analysis of legislative and state policy proposals impacting members and the Evansville Region’s economy. Officials also say given Groenert’s previous experience with BridgeLink, particular attention will be directed towards the project, especially in the light of the recent announcement of construction schedules for ORX, the I-69 Ohio River bridge.

“Justin’s extensive background as a Chamber Executive, coupled with his expertise in public policy, positions him seamlessly as a leader of the extraordinary E-REP team,” said Tara Barney, E-REP CEO. “A familiar face to many of our members through his past role at the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce, we eagerly anticipate his return to his hometown, where he will infuse our community with the valuable experience gained in Chattanooga.”

Groenert was born and raised in Evansville and is a Memorial High School alumnus.