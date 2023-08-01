HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Sportscenter will welcome back multi-platinum country artist Justin Moore in concert on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m.

Officials state George Birge will join the show in support.

Officials also state Moore has built a reputation as a dynamic live performer who draws enthusiastic crowds wherever he performs. They say Moore has gold and platinum albums and is back on the road performing all his hits, plus cuts from his newest release, Stray Dog.

Tickets start at $34 and will go on sale August 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office and by calling 270-297-9932.