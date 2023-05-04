HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection with a bomb threat at Daviess County High School on Tuesday.

According to a release from DCPS, an automated call was received at the high school around 11:15 a.m. informing the front office of a bomb threat. Emergency services were notified and immediately responded on scene to verify the threat and all students and staff evacuated the building while law enforcement searched the school. No device was found.

Officials say a student provided information to staff at DCHS that helped lead to a potential suspect. On Thursday afternoon, Chief Gary Mattingly, lead officer for the DCPS School Department announced a juvenile was arrested and transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

The juvenile was charged with complicity to commit first-degree terroristic threatening, which is a felony.