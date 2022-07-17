HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities say an overnight crash left one juvenile hospitalized in Henderson. On Sunday morning around 4:36, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Officials say the accident happened in the area of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road.

Investigation revealed that three juveniles were involved, one boy and two girls. Deputies say the boy was driving the vehicle with the two girls in the bed of the truck. According to an official report, the truck veered off the roadway and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

Authorities say one of the girls was ejected from the truck and taken to a local Evansville hospital in critical condition. The other two juveniles reportedly received minor injuries from the crash.

