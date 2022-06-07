SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A bicycle accident claimed one life.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, 15, of Boonville. McCoy died at a local hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park.

McCoy attended Boonville High School, and the school will be hosting a memorial for him on June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They encourage people in the community to come meet with grief counselors, write a card for McCoy’s family or just have some time to process this loss. They ask that the Main Office Entrance-A be used for this.

We will bring you more details as they become available.