SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WEHT) – Police say a 16-year-old juvenile from Eldorado, Illinois is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Gallatin County on May 26 at 9:17 p.m.

According to the Illinois State Police (ISP), the 16-year-old was driving a green truck was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 13, just west of Duncan Lane, near Shawneetown. A red truck driven by Jarrod M. Farris, 36, from Manitou, was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 13 in the same area.

Police say for unknown reasons, the juvenile crossed the center line and struck Farris’s vehicle head-on, and the juvenile was pronounced dead. ISP says one passenger of the juvenile’s vehicle, a 15-year-old juvenile from Harrisburg, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one passenger, an 18-year-old female from Eldorado, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Police say the passenger of Farris’s truck, Brandon D. Winters, 38, of Slaughters, refused medical attention, and Farris was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information is available at this time.