Juvenile pedestrian hit by vehicle in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian.

Police responded to the crash Friday around 1:16 p.m. at Carter Road and the Wendell H. Ford Expressway. Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking north on Carter Road and crossed the eastbound onramp when she was hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. She was transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021)