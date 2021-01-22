Juvenile says he was robbed by four people, then shot in the chest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A juvenile is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest in Evansville Thursday night.

According to Evansville Police, the juvenile told investigators he was shot in the chest behind Virginia Food Market around 8:30 p.m. The victim said he was robbed by four people and then shot.

Officers say they quickly located several people matching the description given by the victim. They were taken in for questioning. No word on any arrests.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)