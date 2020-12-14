Juvenile struck by car near Jasper Middle School

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Jasper police were called to the scene of a crash involving a juvenile pedestrian just before 4 p.m. Monday.

According to reports, Leona Werner, 85, was driving south on Portersville Rd near Jasper Middle School when her vehicle left the road for unknown reasons. Police say she drove onto the sidewalk and hit a juvenile pedestrian.

Werner and the juvenile were both treated at the scene. Werner received a citation for failing to obey signs and markings.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

