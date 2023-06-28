HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A judge has ruled that a juvenile accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Demarion Black will remained detained.

The juvenile suspect will appear in court again on July 3 for arraignment. Daviess County Attorney John Burlew says his office will endeavor to have the case transferred to adult court. A transfer hearing has not been scheduled at this time.

Demarion Black was found with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue in Owensboro on Saturday night. Black was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.