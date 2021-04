HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A girl is in critical, but stable, condition after being shot in the neck Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of Woodland Drive around 12:43 a.m.

Jacob Willingham, 24, of Henderson is being charged with second degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)