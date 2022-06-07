EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The juvenile who died in an overnight shooting has been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Javion Deshay Presley-McNary, 17, who died on June 6 at 12:38 a.m. at a local hospital. Officials say he was taken there by ambulance after having suffered gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Evansville Police Department will provide updates when they become available.