EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After his historic MTV VMA performance as the first male country artist to perform on the show, Multi-Platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown has announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the U.S. next year.

Since the arrival of his 2X Platinum debut album in December 2016, Kane Brown has gone from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays while continuing to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries. According to a press release, Brown was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.” Brown has also made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. Known for his high energy on the stage, Brown has sold out venues all over the country. His most recent Blessed & Free Tour, marked the first time a country artist has brought their headlining tour to all 29 NBA Arenas.

The Drunk or Dreaming Tour will make a stop in Evansville on March 17, at the Ford Center. Tickets for Brown will go on sale September 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or at Ticketmaster.

Register now at this website for Kane Brown’s September 6 pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for Drunk or Dreaming will go on sale to the general public on September 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information, please go here.