Kankakee man arrested after crashing into police cruiser

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Kankakee man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase and crashing into a police cruiser and a deputy’s vehicle.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a white Ford F-150 turn into the Asian Star restaurant parking lot. There was a BOLO out for that vehicle, so the deputy pulled the truck over.

The deputy says the driver, Donald Forbes, 32, could not answer questions, and said Forbes did not match the picture on the driver’s license he provided. Forbes then drove off toward Princeton. A few minutes later, we’re told Forbes struck a Princeton police cruiser and a deputy’s vehicle before crashing his truck.

Forbes is facing multiple charges including criminal recklessness, refusal to identify self on a traffic stop, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: