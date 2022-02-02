Kansas gives statement, postpones Evansville show

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 23: Rock band Kansas performs onstage at the “Supernatural” panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the past couple years, COVID-19 has put in-person concerts on hold while the pandemic grew. Now that concerts have returned to some degree, a new factor now has shows on hold… the weather.

This week, growing concerns of icy winter weather were brought to the forefront. Weather officials are warning of dangerous road conditions around the Hoosier State

Controversy spread as Morgan Wallen announced he wasn’t postponing his Thursday evening show, potentially putting showgoers driving to his concert at risk. On the contrary, American rock-band Kansas announced Wednesday that they will be performing their Evansville show on a later date.

“The Evansville, IN concert originally scheduled for Thursday, February 3 will now take place on Saturday, June 11,” the group said on social media. “Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new dates.”

Along with their Evansville performance, Kansas also chose to postpone their Ashland, KY show to Thursday, June 9.