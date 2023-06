HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Harry Wayne Casey, KC for short, sat down with Eyewitness News to preview KC & the Sunshine Band’s much-anticipated concert in the Tri-State.

The disco pioneers will take the stage at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater this Saturday for a night full of dancing, boogying and classic hits.

Our full interview with KC can be watched in the video player above.

UP NEXT: Bruce Hornsby coming back this summer for Evansville concert