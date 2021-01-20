KC’s Timeout Lounge closed for 7 days per the health department

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Health Department has issued a closure order to KC’s Timeout Lounge as of Wednesday for 7 days. This is due to the concert series held at KC’s over the weekend.

An investigation by Indiana State Excise Police listed violations to the Governor’s Executive Orders and are listed within the attached closure order.

KC’s must provide a mitigation plan to be reviewed by the Health Department prior to reopening. The plan must include descriptions of safety protocols to mitigate all listed issues within the closure order.

Evansville is classified as a COVID-19 red zone meaning the 7-day average positivity rate exceeded 15% or more and new cases per people are extremely high.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)