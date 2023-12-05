HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) officials say a recent study found more than 25% of surveyed KCTCS students report low food security.

KCTCS says the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food security as access, by all people at all times, to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. Without proper access to nutritious food, students can become less likely to participate in their academic or technical courses.

Our local KCTCS campuses offer the following resources:

Henderson Community College (HCC) The HCC Care Center Depending on a student’s household size and the pantry items available, students will receive pre-stocked non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. On and off-campus resources will be available and any concerns discussed for community agency referrals. The HCC Care Center may be used by an HCC or KY Adult Education student one time per month.

Madisonville Community College (MCC) Food Banks Officials say, “Madisonville Community College (KY) has food banks on three campuses and a $40,000 fund for student emergencies. The college also asks for and receives anonymous feedback from students and uses that feedback to make improvements.”

Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) Pathfinder Pantry Located on the lower level of the Campus Center (CC 107), the Pathfinder Pantry is open to any OCTC student experiencing food insecurity or hunger. There are no qualifications for access to the pantry other than being an OCTC student.



“Our system exists to improve the lives of Kentuckians through education,” KCTCS Acting President Larry Ferguson said. “In meeting the basic food needs of our students, we’re improving attendance, retention and student success. We’re showing up for our students so that they can show up for Kentucky.”