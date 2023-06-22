HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announced the winners of the High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award.

The award recognizes individuals for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going and career plans. Each of the system’s 16 colleges selected a local winner from their service areas and an overall statewide award winner was selected from among the college winners.

Local KCTCS individual college winners include:

Henderson Community College – Steve Welch, Henderson County High School Career and Technical Education Unit

Madisonville Community College – Lauren Wood, Hopkins County Career and Technical Center

Owensboro Community and Technical College – Amanda Jerome, Daviess County Public Schools

“High school teachers and counselors play a critical role in assisting students with their post-high school education and career plans,” KCTCS President Larry Ferguson said. “We are proud to honor all these ‘unsung heroes’ who provide students with mentoring and support as they make important decisions about their future.”

KCTCS says any Kentucky high school teacher or counselor was eligible for the award, with individuals being nominated by current KCTCS student or faculty/staff member. Officials say a total of 230 individuals were nominated statewide.