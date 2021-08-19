KCTCS sets records for graduates

VERSAILLES, Ky (WEHT)– The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) was awarded a record number of credentials to a record number of graduates. These credentials were given out despite the disruption to the 2020-21 academic year. For the first time in more than 20 years, KCTCS gave credentials to more than 20,000 graduates.

The 16 KCTCS colleges awarded 39,458 credentials, which included degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

KCTCS saw a nearly 5% year-over-year increase in Associate in Applied Science degrees. There also was an increase in Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees for students who want to transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree.

“Even with lower enrollment, remote learning, job loss, illness, and pandemic-induced stress, our students persevered and finished their programs,” said KCTCS President Paul Czarapata.

“I’m so impressed with their fortitude, and I want to thank our faculty and staff who worked under adverse conditions to make sure our students succeeded.” Paul Czarapata

KCTCS colleges are offering classes in-person, remotely/online, and a mix of the two during the fall semester.

College officials say face-to-face classes will have a remote instruction part. This way if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students.