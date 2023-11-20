HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A member of Daviess County Public Schools was awarded the Ann K. Bruce Migrant Recruiter of the Year Award by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Officials state Gabriela Martinez was recognized with this award for her contributions but underscores the district’s commitment to putting Kids First.

Officials say Martinez’s recognition as the Migrant Recruiter of the Year aligns with this ethos, as her work directly contributes to the welfare, education and overall well-being of the migrant student population, and by prioritizing the needs of these students, Martinez embodied the spirit of putting Kids First in every aspect of her role.

A release says Martinez’s efforts contribute to an inclusive and enriching learning environment for migrant students, fostering an atmosphere of growth and academic success. Through her effective communication and outreach strategies, Martinez ensured that migrant families are informed, supported and connected to the resources they need, and by addressing the challenges faced by migrant students, Martinez played a crucial role in promoting safety, well-being and overall sense of belonging within our school community.

Matt Robbins, Superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools, expressed his pride in Martinez’s achievement, stating, “Gabriela Martinez exemplifies the values that make our district exceptional. Her commitment to our migrant students aligns seamlessly with our mission and what we do for kids each and everyday. We celebrate her well-deserved recognition and thank her for her tireless dedication to the success of every student.”

Shelly Hammons, Federal Programs Coordinator, said, “Gabriela exemplifies the dedication and mission of the Migrant Education Program. She establishes lifelong connections with families and students with the ultimate goal of student success in all avenues of life. Her commitment to the students in our community is unparalleled. Gabriela is most deserving of the Recruiter of the Year Award. Martinez goes above and beyond by serving the entire Daviess County district for the Migrant Education Program.”

Named after the late Ann K. Bruce, a trailblazer in education and migrant services, this award acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the recruitment and support of migrant students.