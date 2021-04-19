Keep Evansville Beautiful, CenterPoint Energy giving away free trees

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) To celebrate Arbor Day, Keep Evansville Beautiful and the City of Evansville’s Urban Forestry Department are giving away 100 free trees to the public at Wesselman Park on Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome to claim their free tree at the Arbor Day drive-thru event, which is sponsored by CenterPoint Energy and On The Spot Utility Resources.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles while picking up their tree at the drive-thru. Volunteers from CenterPoint Energy and On The Spot Utility Resources will be available to load trees into vehicles.

“The purpose of this event is twofold: contribute to planting more trees around our beautiful city,” said Julie Welch, executive director of Keep Evansville Beautiful, “And educate the public about important safety messages such as contacting 811 before digging and following the Right Tree, Right Place best practices.”

Before planting a tree, Hoosiers should plan carefully where to place a tree and consider the tree’s growth characteristics to avoid future problems with nearby power lines or buried utilities. Trees and shrubs are recommended to be planted at least the following minimum distances away from electric distribution lines:

10 feet for trees or shrubs maturing to 15 feet

20 feet for trees maturing to 25 feet

30 feet for trees maturing to 35 feet

More importantly, maple, oak, ash, sycamore and white pine trees should never be planted within 50 feet of power lines.

In addition to properly planning the location of a tree, Hoosiers are reminded to contact 811 at least two working days before digging by submitting a request online at Indiana811.org or simply dialing 811 on any phone. In Indiana, residents are required by state law to contact 811 before starting any digging project.