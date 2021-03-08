Keep Rolling Campaign kicks off to benefit Hangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The latest Keep Rolling Campaign kicked off around 9:30 Monday morning to benefit Hangers.

This campaign helps to provide financial assistance to area families battling cancer who are in need of extra help. The campaign was started by North High School grad DeAndre Wilson.

He’s going to roll a 230 pound tractor tire around Evansville for the entire month of March.

This year he has already dedicated 80 miles and a fundraising goal of $1,500 to help area families through Hangers.

If you’d like to donate to Keep Rolling for Hangers, you can do so at the campaign’s GoFundMe.

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Keep Rolling Campaign website.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)