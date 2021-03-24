Keeping allergies away as spring allergy season starts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The arrival of spring means the arrival of allergy season for some in the Tri-State. But doctors say there are ways to keep the sneezing and runny noses away this season.

“Spring has sprung. The temperatures are going up, and trees are blossoming,” says Majed Koleilat, MD of Deaconess Health.

For some Tri-Staters, allergies spring this time of year too.

“It can be terrible. Stuffy nose, puffy eyes, sneezing,” says Samantha Murray of Evansville.

“It comes and goes. Usually, I notice it’s worse when things start blooming like they are now. I have to really make sure I take my allergy medicine.,” adds Cathy Woeste of Owensboro.

Dr. Koleilat says this allergy season could potentially be worse than usual with pollen arriving sooner than usual, despite February’s freeze.

“Now, if going on it’s going to be wetter, then that will change the course. But if the weather continues being this pretty, we should expect a worse allergy season than last year,” he says.

Dr. Koleilat also says the type of flower or tree is not as big a factor in allergy severity as pollen is. Patients are already reporting allergy symptoms to doctors ranging from runny noses to itchy eyes and noses. Dr. Koleilat says the same masks we wear to help protect us against COVID-19 could also be used to help keep allergies away in certain situations.

“If you’re outdoors, without the mask, you’re going to have more symptoms. But if you have your masks, or you’re indoors with the windows closed, you will see your symptoms decrease,” says Dr. Koleilat.

He adds if you feel your allergy symptoms are getting severe, avoid extra long time outdoors, and not opening windows at home or in your vehicle and keep air conditioning on recirculate while driving.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)