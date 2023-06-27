HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In preparation for Henderson, Kentucky’s first stretch of hot and humid weather this summer, doctors and health officials are reminding the public to take precautions.

Dr. Gina Huhnke is an Emergency Medicine Physician for Deaconess Hospital, and she explains how heat impacts one’s body.

“When people get overheated, get too much sun or have no AC, their body temperature can become higher gradually and begin to feel hot right away, sweating, nausea and vomiting,” she said. “If one let’s it go on too long, their core temperature can be too high where they become confused, and their body can’t control their temperature.”

If one doesn’t have AC in their house, FEMA recommends going to the shopping mall or a public library.

Huhnke said the people most impacted by the heat are the very young and the elderly. According to her, infants and small children don’t have as much surface area and can’t regulate as much as adults. The elderly might be on multiple medications where it impacts their body temperature differently.

She also says people that have to work outside like construction and factory workers are more susceptible to issues with the heat and need to be extra cautious.

When it comes to how much to replace what one has lost through sweating, Huhnke states thirst will determine how many fluids one should replace. She also to pay attention to your urine, and if you aren’t urinating a lot or if it is really dark, you aren’t drinking enough. According to other medical experts, one should be drinking up to three liters of water a day during a heat wave.

If one needs to work or engage in activity in the heat, Huhnke states to pay attention to your body’s symptoms.

“Use your body’s signs or symptoms. If you are really sweating or dizzy, have a headache or muscle cramps, you need to get out and take a break.”

She recommends wearing really light-colored clothing, take aforementioned breaks, be in the shade and to drink fluids. She also recommends avoiding the hottest hours of the day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for any prolonged periods of activity to avoid potentially passing out or having heat exhaustion.

“That happens when symptoms come on rapidly, and it’s hard to feel hot and you don’t take it as an indication. Your body starts telling you that you can’t be out any longer,” she said.

According to the CDC, to avoid heat exhaustion, you should drink one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes or one quart every hour in shorter intervals. That is also equivalent to roughly two and a half liters a day.

Other medical experts recommend eating lighter meals and wearing sunscreen to prevent symptoms of nausea and to keep cooler.

When cooling down, Huhnke says air motion can help with moisture and states a fan with a wet washcloth as an example. Other examples include using a cooling towel and a cold shower.

“Stay out of it when it is most hot,” she emphasized. “If you can’t do that, drink and be in the shade as much as possible.”

The National Weather Service defines a heat wave as a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than a two days, having the potential to cover a large area, exposing a high number of people to hazardous heat.