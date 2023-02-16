HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft visited Moonlite Bar-B-Q on Thursday as part of her Kitchen Table Tour across the state.

Craft touched on topics ranging from the fentanyl crisis to education and plans for Kentucky infrastructure. During her remarks, Craft said her time spent with the United Nations under the Trump administration has groomed her for various issues including the fentanyl deaths occurring around the commonwealth.

Craft says she plans to dismantle the state’s education department and board of education if she is elected. She also said she would start a task force with other governors to help battle the fentanyl crisis.