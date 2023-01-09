KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kenergy Board of Directors has announced Timothy Lindahl as its next President and CEO.

Officials say Lindahl succeeds Jeff Hohn who has been President and CEO at the cooperative since 2015. Hohn will be retiring in March, and Lindahl will begin his new role on March 13.

“Tim has more than 28 years of experience in executive management in the agricultural, information technology and energy industries, and for more than 15 years has worked at rural electric cooperatives,” Billy Reid, Kenergy Board Chairman said. “He also served on the board of directors at a rural electric cooperative for a year. He believes wholeheartedly in this business model and understands the important relationship between a cooperative and its member-owners. The Kenergy board is confident in Tim’s experience and leadership abilities.”

The news release says Lindahl was once a co-founder and led a technology group dedicated to bringing technology and telecommunications to rural areas from 1995-2005.