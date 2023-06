HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Kenergy is reporting approximately 1,058 customers are still without power after severe weather hit the Tri-State area on Thursday.

Officials say they are anticipating a full restoration by late Friday evening. Kenergy is asking the public to give crews plenty of room to work while they are working and avoid downed power lines.

For an updated Kenergy outage map, visit their website.