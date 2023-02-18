HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy Corp, one of the larger Kentucky based energy companies, apologized over social media Saturday morning for a confusing email sent out to many customers.

According to the company, some might have received a message alerting of a disconnection notice due to late payment. Kenergy admits this was mistakenly sent out.

“A trigger in notifications was accidentally sent out to some members on accident,” said a company spokesperson online. “If the disconnect notice is for February 28th, this is a CORRECT notification.”

Kenergy says all other dates should be ignored. In the social media post, Kenergy apologizes for any confusion or stress they caused their customers.