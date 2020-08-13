Kenergy exploring broadband services

(WEHT)- Kenergy announced that it is exploring the opportunity to provide broadband services to its 14-county service area across western Kentucky.

Kenergy adds that it filed a waiver with the Kentucky Public Service Commission and is evaluating financing options. In a release, Kenergy says “significant portions” of Kenergy’s service territory have been left in the dark to broadband, similar to rural electrification issues in the 1930s.

Letters of support for Kenergy can be sent to psc.info@ky.gov with the case number 2020-00215 in the subject line or mailed to the Kentucky Public Service Commission at 211 Sower Boulevard Frankfort, KY 40602.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

