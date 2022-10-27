KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kenergy is holding their annual Member Appreciation Day on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Members can visit their nearest location and receive a free lunch, which includes a sandwich, chips, a cookie and water along with a free bucket, light bulb and night light while supplies last. Kenergy will also be giving out one $250 gift card and Connect Powered by Kenergy will offer a free year of Dinsey at each participating location. In Owensboro,

Proof of membership is required this year, so members will need to bring a copy of their Kenergy bill or show their active SmartHub mobile app. All Kenergy offices will be closed until 2:30 p.m..

