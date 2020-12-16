Kenergy offering free Wi-Fi for area students

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Kenergy is offering free Wi-Fi for students in its service territory.

Wi-Fi portal locations have been set up at the Henderson and Owensboro office locations. Students can access the free Wi-Fi every day from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Signs are posted for parking to show where the best connectivity locations are.

The Wi-Fi portals are password protected so only area students have access to them. This allows students to have priority when they need to access the portals, officials said.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

