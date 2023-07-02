HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kenergy had more outages earlier July 2, but that has since improved.

Kenergy says as of 3:30 p.m. a line of storms had caused additional outages in Union County and Henderson County. Officials said they had 1,968 members out and that it would be working to restore power to in addition to those off in Hancock and Daviess Counties. As of 6:22 p.m. on July 2 this number has dropped to 96.

Over the course of the day, the company has been posting updates on its social media pages. It says on 12:45 p.m. that round of storms upped Kenergy’s outages to 1,264 members. As of 6:30 a.m. the storms from July 1 spiked outage numbers to 790 members off earlier this morning.

Officials say the wind and lightning are the main culprits for outrages causing broken poles and spans of downed power line. The company says it has been using all of its crews and over 80 contractors to assist in restoring power since Thursday, but the multiple storms have prevented full restoration so far.

Kenergy asks for people to please continue to utilize 270-926-4141 to report outages. As of 6:30 a.m. July 2, Kenergy said the issue with its main phone line is still ongoing with AT&T. People can see current outages here.