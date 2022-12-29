KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kenergy officials want their members to be aware of a phone scam targeting Kenergy members. Officals say phone scammers are posing as Kenergy and are insisting people are delinquent on their bills.

Kenergy says the scammers may also threaten to turn off members’ power on the spot. Officials emphasize for people to not pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded to avoid a disconnection. Kenergy says if members think the call seems suspicious, hang up and call Kenergy at 800-844-4832.

Kenergy asks for people to protect themselves and their loved ones from this and other forms of fraud.