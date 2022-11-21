EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Country singer Kenny Chesney will hit the Ford Center stage on May 20 with Kelsea Ballerini as part of his “I Go Back” tour.

Kenny Chesney has recorded more than 40 top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country airplay charts. 32 of his songs have hit number one, and he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on sale December 2 through Chesney’s website. According to Concert-archives.org, this is Chesney’s 10th career performance in Evansville.