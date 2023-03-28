HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX) that will connect Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana is one step closer to reality following a bi-state agreement between the two states.

The states singed an initial memorandum of agreement to allow preliminary development and financial planning to move forward for ORX Section 2. The initial phase of the project will focus on preliminary engineering services, cost estimates, right-of-way plans, traffic and revenue forecasting and other services to support a future Bi-State Development Agreement for the next key step for the project.

“The Crossroads of America is more than a motto for Indiana. It’s a mission,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. “That’s why it’s so important to see this generational project progressing forward. Our goal is to improve connectivity for all Hoosiers, and we know strong infrastructure puts us in an even stronger position for economic development and continued successes. Connecting our states will improve the region and make a difference for Hoosiers for decades to come.”

I-69 ORX is divided into three sections for project delivery. Construction on ORX Section 1 started in the summer of 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. ORX Section 2 is currently scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2031. Section 3 will begin in early 2024, and work is expected to be completed in 2026.