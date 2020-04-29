Kentucky animal shelter announces hour changes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daviess County Animal Shelter_-2034777129898130244

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- UPDATE 06/01: The Daviess County Animal Shelter will remain closed on Saturdays until July 11.

The Daviess County Animal Shelter announced it has changed its hours of operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DayOpenCloseNotes
SundayCLOSEDCLOSED
Monday9:00a4:30p*Closed 12-1p
Tuesday9:00a4:30p*Closed 12-1p
Wednesday9:00a4:30p*Closed 12-1p
Thursday12:00p4:30p
Friday9:00a4:30p*Closed 12-1p
SaturdayCLOSEDCLOSED

Animal receiving hours remain unchanged and the shelter plans to return to normal business hours June 6.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on April 29, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories