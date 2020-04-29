Kentucky animal shelter announces hour changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- UPDATE 06/01: The Daviess County Animal Shelter will remain closed on Saturdays until July 11.
The Daviess County Animal Shelter announced it has changed its hours of operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Day
|Open
|Close
|Notes
|Sunday
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|Monday
|9:00a
|4:30p
|*Closed 12-1p
|Tuesday
|9:00a
|4:30p
|*Closed 12-1p
|Wednesday
|9:00a
|4:30p
|*Closed 12-1p
|Thursday
|12:00p
|4:30p
|Friday
|9:00a
|4:30p
|*Closed 12-1p
|Saturday
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
Animal receiving hours remain unchanged and the shelter plans to return to normal business hours June 6.
(This story was originally published on April 29, 2020)