Kentucky animal shelter announces hour changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- UPDATE 06/01: The Daviess County Animal Shelter will remain closed on Saturdays until July 11.

The Daviess County Animal Shelter announced it has changed its hours of operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day Open Close Notes Sunday CLOSED CLOSED Monday 9:00a 4:30p *Closed 12-1p Tuesday 9:00a 4:30p *Closed 12-1p Wednesday 9:00a 4:30p *Closed 12-1p Thursday 12:00p 4:30p Friday 9:00a 4:30p *Closed 12-1p Saturday CLOSED CLOSED

Animal receiving hours remain unchanged and the shelter plans to return to normal business hours June 6.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on April 29, 2020)