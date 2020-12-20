Kentucky bar, restaurant owners react to partial reopening

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- While it was a tough afternoon for Owensboro High School football fans, that did not stop them from coming to bars and restaurants like Legends Sports Bar & Grill on Owensboro’s southeast side to watch the game.

The game happened less than week after restrictions preventing in person dining at Kentucky bars and restaurants was lifted after over three weeks and Legends owner Bill Jones says he’s happy for that.

We struggled, as everyone else in this business did so we’re delighted, we cant wait to get back to 100 percent. Bill Jones

Jones says the recent lockdowns have hurt his business and forced him to layoff workers. Even though Owensboro High School lost the 5A championship to Bowling Green, alum Justin Noffsinger says he’s happy to be back in bars and restaurants like Legends.

I decided to come out here just because it’s a fun place to come, the atmosphere, you know they have good food here and I was able to get some people together that I haven’t seen in a while Justin Noffsinger

Even still, Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits owner Dennis Weafer says being open at 50 percent capacity does not mean they’re back to normal.

Even with 50 percent, I can still tell, people aren’t coming out as much, to-go orders are still a little bit more than normal and there’s just less people overall. Dennis Weafer

Bars and restaurants in Kentucky can open to 50 percent capacity but they must close by midnight and masks must be worn except when eating or drinking.

