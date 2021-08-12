Kentucky Board of Education approves measure to require face masks in public schools

(WEHT)– Members of the Kentucky Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency regulation Thursday requiring masks inside public schools into 2022. This comes after Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside all school buildings and daycare centers.

The Kentucky Board of Education’s emergency regulation will be in effect for up to 270 days.

Board members say they will consider ending this emergency regulation one day after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Kentucky Department for Public Health changes their health guidance when it comes to mask wearing. Special meetings for the Kentucky Board of Education requires a 24-hour notice before being held.

Both Governor Beshear’s executive order and the Kentucky Board of Education’s emergency regulation include several exemptions on masking in schools. The various exemptions include those with disabilities that prevent people from wearing masks, those who are receiving services, those who are hard of hearing or are communicating with people who are hard of hearing, those who are giving speeches and can maintain 6 feet of distance, anyone who is eating or drinking, and those who are exercising.