Kentucky Board of Education to discuss fall sports

The Kentucky Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss fall sports.

The KHSAA cleared the way for football season to begin on September 11 and earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear said he would not overturn the KHSAA decision.

The KBE will specifically discuss the KHSAA decision and could ask the association to reconsider the decision on high contact sports.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)