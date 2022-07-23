HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says it was honor for their crews to welcome the Kentucky Brotherhood to Henderson earlier today. Henderson was the final stop on their 400-mile journey over the last four days.

The Kentucky Brotherhood bikes this long distance to honor twenty-eight Line of Duty deaths in the Commonwealth in the last year.

“This is a great group of people,” said the fire department on social media. “Thank you for what you do as public servants, what your ride stood for, and most of all, your heart and dedication to participate in such an awesome event!”

Fire officials say the Brotherhood’s stop in Henderson had a special meaning as it honored Chief Bryant Woodard of Henderson City/County Rescue Squad.

Earlier this week, law enforcement officers similarly biked through Indiana to honor fallen officers. Cops Cycling for Survivors stopped in Oakland City on Tuesday to remember fallen police officer Michael Deno.