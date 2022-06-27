OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) There’s quite a bit of construction happening across Owensboro, ranging from street repairs to new businesses and attractions going up. But a group of volunteers with Kentucky Changers are working on homes across the region this week.

The volunteers are putting up a new roof at a home on Wayside Drive West in Owensboro. It’s one of 18 homes that volunteers are working on throughout the week across western Kentucky.

“I have worked on my roof at my house with my dad,” recalled Matthew Parham of Island in McLean County. This week, he is working with others from Kentucky Changers to put a new roof on this home belonging to Ethel Morris and her family.

“When you are done with this, you really get a sense of more education of what you have done and accomplished,” said Parham.

“It’s heaven sent,” added Morris. “We’ve been wanting to do it. We haven’t been getting the income to do it or anything , and it’s just wonderful.”

She says has been long needed.

“It hadn’t been done for at least 20 years, and it’s been leaking inside in about two places,” Morris explained.

More than 150 volunteers in fourteen group are working on eighteen homes in Owensboro city, Daviess and McLean Counties, putting on new roofs, siding and other improvements. Joe Ball of Kentucky Changers says the volunteers on this mission can see the finished product of their work, and learn skills they can take back to their home town.

“When these students walk off this project this Thursday, the roof is complete, they will have seen what their hard work can do, and what a blessing that is,” he said.

The volunteers will be working on these projects until this Thursday.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2022)