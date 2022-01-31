Kentucky community pulls through record amount during coat drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As temperatures begin to plummet, the cold season can become more difficult for those without winter coats. Tackling the issue, many local residents are looking to give back to their community during these trying times. Morris Family Services President Nathan Morris holds a coat drive every year to encourage a collection within the area.

A tradition that spans two decades, officials say the drive has a powerful impact that drives Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home to continue serving its communities through the coat drive.

“People are genuinely good and they know they are helping people. We give them the chance to comfort others and they show up for us every year,” Morris says.

Officials tell us the 23rd Annual Coat Drive was overwhelmingly supported as December’s deadly tornadoes tore through the Midwest. They say 7,426 coats were donated in Daviess County alone, an increase of nearly 2,000 in 2021.

“I think people sense the heart behind something,” Morris admitted, “and this drive is pretty special to be quite honest.”

After years of hosting the drive, Haley-McGinnis has spread their drop-off locations to Owensboro’s three Independence Bank locations.

Coats can be donated at any Morris Family Services location throughout the year, or at Independence Bank’s three Owensboro locations in December and January. For more information, please call Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home at 270-684-9891.